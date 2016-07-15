10 Ways to Make Your Small Apartment Appear Spacious

Shades such as white and light gray are great for small spaces. These hues make any space seem larger and airy. The space you repaint will look brighter and more inviting with these tones, especially if it is minimally furnished. Lighter hues on the walls will also give you the freedom to decorate the room with quirky or eclectic pieces in bold hues.

Dying to try out these nifty ideas for your small abode? Go ahead and blend your creativity with these tips to get started. Consult an interior designer or decorator if you feel the need. Take a look at another story for more ideas - 8 fabulous kitchen ideas that will stun you!