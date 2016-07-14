10 Stunning Cottages that will take Your Breath Away!

Be it an urban or countryside home, rustic style can be established anywhere. This interior showcases a detailed staircase made of solid trunks of wood, which appear to float in the air and take you towards heaven. The stone tiles on the floor, the pristine white walls, the earthen decorative pots, and the wooden beams contribute to a clever mix of contemporary and rural designs and ideas.

Hope you enjoyed exploring the beauty of these wonderful cottages, as much as we did. If you wish to build a cottage-like home for yourself or desire to introduce rustic touches to your old abode, consult an architect or interior designer who can guide you efficiently.