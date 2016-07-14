Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Stunning Cottages that will take Your Breath Away!

Justwords Justwords
Loading admin actions …

Cottages have a unique charm of their own, thanks to elements like stone, brick and wood which are used in building them. Naturally, these abodes look quaint, endearingly rustic, and are replete with organic beauty, which is often lacking in urban dwellings. Only a week spent at an earthy, cosy and laidback cottage can rejuvenate your mind and body magically. So today, we present to you a medley of ten stunning cottage exteriors and interiors which are not only a treat for your eyes, but also your soul.

A Unique Mountain Getaway

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

This beauty sits atop a mountain, amidst lush greenery and overlooks a breathtaking view of the landscape. The asymmetrical shape of the house (or rather its roof), is eye-catching and exclusive. Wood, stone and glass have been used lavishly to achieve a rustic, quirky and a subtly futuristic look for this intriguing property. This house was designed by Manuel Monroy, Arquitectoarchitects from Becerril de la Sierra.

The Blue-Eyed Wonder

RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

As you can see, this amazing architecture encompasses both rustic and modern elements with panache. Located at the base of a mountain, this is a marvellous combination of concrete, wood and brick, with blue windows acting as the “eyes” of the house. The slightly projecting roof controls the amount of sunlight infiltrating the home during daytime.

Rustic Splendour for the Kitchen

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

The use of basic elements ensures that this kitchen emanates the charisma of the yesteryears. This simple yet gorgeous cooking haven with thick wooden beams, wooden furniture, a comfy countryside appeal, is quite spacious and airy. It brings in the comforts of modern kitchen innovations, and pairs them with a homely touch under the bright but soothing lights.

A Breezy Outdoor Story

Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Illuminated by classy timeworn lanterns, this deck speaks volumes about the quaint and refreshing countryside life. Opening its arms to the vast greenery, this deck indicates relaxation and leisure with its simple seating arrangement. The wooden beams, pillars and planks wrap this area in friendly warmth, which is extremely invigorating.

An American Twist

IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

This modern yet rustic cottage-style architecture offers an American twist, thanks to JRM Design Architecture Studio in Mexico. This structure reflects traditional American design values and imbibes earthiness with the use of wood and brick. The peppy yellow door stands out as a unique touch though.

Welcome to the Jungle

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Australian Rainforest Retreat

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

This is the rear façade of an enticing two-storey structure, amidst the dense vegetation of a forest. The rich wooden hues and designs of this rustic construction, survives with élan in the middle of lush green nature and wildlife. Decorated by glass walls on both the floors, the house opens up to a fascinating wooden terrace, perfectly designed to enjoy the natural beauty all around. Here you can sit and relax with a cup of hot tea, as a light wind gently caresses your face.

Wooden Glory for the Living Room

Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

A suave touch of wood and stones create a perfect rustic ambiance for the living room of this cottage. Beautifully blended with modern furniture, this space emphasizes the owner’s love for nature and comfortable earthiness. The red and grey sofas go very nicely with the richness of the wooden accents, the potted greens and the old-fashioned knickknacks in this room.

Magic Unfolds in the Woods

reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

This romantic picture-perfect property can transport you to the world of fairies, gnomes and scores of other magical creatures from your childhood fantasies. A gorgeous mix of wood and glass, and a traditional thatched roof have rendered this cottage with an unparalleled charm. The softly glowing indoor lights beckon you with its warmth and serenity, as the dark grey exterior helps the house stand out for its uniqueness.

A Classic Cottage Bedroom in White

Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

Designed without compromising on the comfort and elegance of a classic bedroom, this predominantly white space promises tranquillity and undisturbed sleep. A delightful concoction of colonial, rustic, and chic, this elegant room impresses with its plush bedding, vintage white chest, a comfy armchair, an arty sideboard and fresh white flowers.

The Stairway to Heaven

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura

Be it an urban or countryside home, rustic style can be established anywhere. This interior showcases a detailed staircase made of solid trunks of wood, which appear to float in the air and take you towards heaven. The stone tiles on the floor, the pristine white walls, the earthen decorative pots, and the wooden beams contribute to a clever mix of contemporary and rural designs and ideas.

Hope you enjoyed exploring the beauty of these wonderful cottages, as much as we did. If you wish to build a cottage-like home for yourself or desire to introduce rustic touches to your old abode, consult an architect or interior designer who can guide you efficiently. Here's another story that you may find interesting - 8 Stunning Facades That Are Sure To Impress You.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

