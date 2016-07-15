A Lavish and Industrially Inspired Home in Japan

We are in the city of Fukuoka today, and busy admiring its lovely beaches, quaint temples, lively parks and stunning shopping malls. The city lies on the northern shore of the Kyushu Island, and is replete with contemporary designs and industrially inspired touches. And Mehameha House rendered by the architects at Artect Design, has been able to reflect that spirit of the city beautifully, through its breathtaking exterior as well as cosy and lavish interiors. This bold and beautiful house flaunts a unique colour and finish, which matches step with the cutting edge advances that have been achieved in the field of Japanese architecture. So get ready to be inspired!
The use of dark and elegant grey has taken this massive facade to a whole new level of design delight, along with the glass doors and windows which punctuate the look. Black iron has been used to craft the frames of the doors and windows, the balustrades and also the fence which secures the lawn in front. Don’t miss how stone tiles and concrete have come together to ensure the solid and austere yet modish appeal of the house. The different lines, slants and angles of the house subtly indicate its lavishness too.
A recessed corner in the side of the building under a slanted roof makes for a space where the staircase has been set. The asymmetrical corner accommodates a staircase set with wooden planks and planters bearing greenery along its edge. The random window-like openings also create a unique appeal for this space.
The main hall features ample glazing on the left and heavy white drapes to keep the intense gaze of the sun at bay, during the day time. The slant of the ceiling has been clad with sleek wood that glistens cosily with the help of the soothing recessed lights.
While the dining room basically has a grounded appeal, it also boasts of a creative side, thanks to the chic addition like the sheets of slate on the walls across the dining table. These slate panels give a layered feel and an almost three dimensional effect to the space. The grey upholstered couch like seating for the dining table also matches these panels. The table itself is crafted from solid wood, and a sleek seating arrangement has been placed next to the window if you want to enjoy a casual breakfast or drink. The kitchen with its modern appliances, lies on the right.
The glass wall comes to a stop around the corner where the television and entertainment unit sit. This area thus becomes a den as well, with the comfortable seating of the dining table working just as well for TV viewing too. Large glass doors lead you to the airy balcony outside, from where you can relish the sweeping view of the surrounding landscape.
By night, the intense grey façade of the home becomes a shining beacon of style with pretty pops of golden lights emanating from the home within. The residence looks unique and stands out by miles from the rest of the properties in the neighbourhood.
This extremely modern and fashionable mansion impresses us with its industrial appeal, urban conveniences, and tasteful simplicity. Its dark and mysterious exterior conceals a warm and endearing heart, which you just explored. Here's another tour to give you more ideas: A Cozy And Quirky Abode In Milan.