A Starkly Modern yet Luxurious Home in Mexico

A classic black metal carved grille has been added to the unique breakfast nook and island in this kitchen. This ornate wrought iron rendition has a wooden plank placed on top for utilitarian purposes. And the wooden and white cabinetry beyond completes the look in the kitchen.

This spacious and airy abode enthrals us with its love for openness, simplicity, and ideas which blend contemporary accents with rusticity and vintage charm. Take another tour if you are looking for more inspiration through - A Chirpy Futuristic Home Shaded by Greenery.