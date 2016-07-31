Before and After: An unsightly to an unbelievable kitchen

Sometimes small kitchens can be a challenge to transform into spaces where we can get the most out of the room we have, especially when it comes to storage.
This kitchen went from being a cluttered mess with no storage room or practical shelving, to a kitchen that is modern and versatile. It actually leaves a lot to the imagination, especially when it comes to putting things behind closed doors.
The space is simple, efficient yet cleverly organized. It is hard to believe this is the same kitchen.
There seems to be a lot going on in this kitchen, not just visually but also stylistically. On the one hand we have a beige-colored tiled floor, more tiles on the walls (this time in white and reaching the ceiling), bench tops which do the kitchen no justice and cupboards which are quite dull.
With an overwhelming amount of clutter in the surrounds, it is obvious that this kitchen is in want of some law and order.
The renovation experts have made a huge difference. The bleak colors from the former kitchen have been replaced by a warm palette. With wooden floors throughout, to a lovely wooden back splash which matches the fresh-looking bench tops, it has certainly cleaned up nicely.
Updated modern appliances as well as a pristine white butler's sink have added style and elegance to the space, whilst the contrast between warm and cool colors inspire a welcoming mood.
From a kitchen that seems to be on the brink of chaos, it seems like appliances and objects were simply placed anywhere and everywhere. With white tiles on the walls that make the kitchen seem more like a bathroom than a kitchen, it is hard to get motivated in a room like this.
To top it off, an obvious lack of storage space and a non-existent pantry makes this kitchen far from practical.
With the shelves and the chaos gone, the eating area has been replaced with a very practical flying shelf which also functions as a dining table.
By simply positioning two chairs underneath the table, and some nice lighting overhead, the eating area is both sensible and cozy. The delicious yellow wall coupled with the cool blue wood adds a rustic look to the kitchen.
Not only is there so much happening in this kitchen from all sides, there is a general feeling of being obstructed by the amount of clutter which takes up the floor room.
There is an obvious need for some more storage space, preferably one that is out of sight!
With a lovely blend of warm and cool hues, much of the storage space issues have been resolved with two built-in pantry cupboards. One in pristine white at the end of the kitchen and one with a slightly distressed look give the kitchen a new breath of style and splendor. The result is pure simplicity.
