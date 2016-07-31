Before and After: Disastrous to Delightful

From a home that looked very much like a disaster in need of stripping and restructuring, it is fair to say that the interior architects did an amazing job in transforming what was once an eyesore into a pristine residence with plenty of room to move.

The decor of the kitchen and living room held an outdated presence which was uninspiring and dull. With a fresh new color scheme and modernized stylistic choices, it is hard to believe it is the same old house.