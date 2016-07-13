The inspiring makeover of a one-room apartment

When you think of a one-bedroom apartment, what image comes to mind? Is it a cramped and crowded room where the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen flow into each way too much?
What should come to mind is a minimalist and modern space that only features the most necessary items for daily life.
For those who live alone, a studio apartment is very beneficial economically. There are also practical advantages in that you don't have to spend too much time cleaning up or tidying this small space. Another advantage is that if you don't mind a smaller space, you can end up living quite close to the center of cities!
These benefits should not mean that you have to compromise on comfort or style when it comes to your home, however.
Today we are going to look at interior design professionals, Design Mellows, and see how they have completely transformed an old existing one-bedroom apartment into a neat and tranquil space. If you want to learn how you can do the same—take a look!
In this image, we can see the whole room at a glance before the remodel.
The home was a very boring spot, without any personality or charm. In fact if we didn't know any better, we would think that this is a dark and dilapidated warehouse rather than somebody's home. This is due to the very poor lighting, which gives this home a horrible neon glow.
This one-bedroom apartment looks very old-fashioned and gloomy.
This is why you'll be so impressed and surprised by the results! Let's take a look at the following pictures.
The entrance to the studio apartment doesn't need to much decor but some simple additions were necessary. The entrance is the first impression people will get of the home so it needs to come alive!
The colors out here are quite monotonous and include white and grey. The designers had quite a challenge on their hands in terms of how to make this area look a little bit more relaxing, warm and inviting.
This is the area where people will arrive after they climb up the stairs to enter the house so the designers realized that it needed to be comfortable and inviting. We can see they've added some small details, which make a big difference. They've included a cactus, a mirror and piece of artwork, which gives this space a much more lively ambiance.
After the remodeling, the whole space received a new look!
There is brand new and very fashionable furniture, including a sofa, a desk and a bed. These pieces of furniture also work to separate different areas in the house so that the kitchen space is clearly defined from the living room, the study and the bedroom. We can see each setting far more clearly.
The windows have been replaced, which allow natural light to stream into the space. This creates a much lighter and warmer space, which is further enhanced by the soft curtains that frame the window.
The interior lighting also play a huge role in this home, providing ambiance and giving this space a lovely soft glow.
The walls have also been repainted, along with the ceiling, which gives this space a much more sophisticated feel.
If we look at the furniture more closely we can see that it has been very carefully chosen.
The living room features an adorable black sofa that is small enough that it doesn't overwhelm the apartment, but can still fit a few people on it. The sofa, thanks to its high back, also separates the living room from the rest of the home very subtly.
The fabric that has been chosen for the sofa is cozy and warm, adding a darker tone to the home. It is arranged with various decorative cushions to give a very relaxing ambiance.
The sleeping area in the studio apartment features a slightly different decor style, which works because a bookshelf has been used to separate the space from the rest of the little home. This is a wonderful and innovative trick by the designers and is a great example of how you stylishly split a room without a wall. Remember that walls are very big and permanent and can make a space seem that much smaller!
This bookshelf also allows the bedroom space to be slightly more private. You'll notice they haven't gone for a very tall bookshelf but that's because they don't want to make this space seem any more narrow than it already is.
We can also see a black wooden shelf that has been placed above the bed with a piece of artwork. This adds a bit of personality and charm to the space.