The inspiring makeover of a one-room apartment

When you think of a one-bedroom apartment, what image comes to mind? Is it a cramped and crowded room where the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen flow into each way too much?

What should come to mind is a minimalist and modern space that only features the most necessary items for daily life.

For those who live alone, a studio apartment is very beneficial economically. There are also practical advantages in that you don't have to spend too much time cleaning up or tidying this small space. Another advantage is that if you don't mind a smaller space, you can end up living quite close to the center of cities!

These benefits should not mean that you have to compromise on comfort or style when it comes to your home, however.

Today we are going to look at interior design professionals, Design Mellows, and see how they have completely transformed an old existing one-bedroom apartment into a neat and tranquil space. If you want to learn how you can do the same—take a look!