People often shy away from dark colors because they think it's going to make a room look gloomy or too dingy.

Today at homify, however, we are going to debunk the myth. In fact we are going to show you just how you can completely enhance your home with dark colors, creating a space rich in decor and design.

Brian Elston once said, I love all the colors mixed together—black. This is because black (and other dark shades and tones) are timeless, elegant and sophisticated.

Let's see how we can translate this into our home decor with these 9 ways to decorate with dark colors!

Interior design: 9 easy ways to decorate with dark colors