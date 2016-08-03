Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and After—From Old Haunt to Bright Abode

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Study/office
Loading admin actions …

Whilst it's easy to appreciate the charms of an era long-gone, and to commend designers' for their choice of vivid color schemes and brave wallpaper decisions, we can all agree that some design decisions are best left in the past. 

The following apartment has become a bit drab and dreary over the years; from the clutter in the kitchen to the color schemes in the rooms, this design team really had to roll up their sleeves for this one. 

From an apartment that seemed to be used like a utility space, and functioned much like an 'old haunt' -  to becoming a totally transformed space with plenty of charm, we can see that all it needed was a bit of love and care.

Let's take a look…

The heart of the home?

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

A kitchen is meant to be the heart of the home; a welcoming place where we enjoy the charms of nice company and the pleasures of food. This kitchen is far from fulfilling those needs and seems more like a kitchen that should be somewhere in the corner of a garage. 

The mess and the clutter is unbearable, and what's worse, the windows have been partly blocked by the furniture, only half allowing natural light to come in. How can anyone be inspired to linger within these walls?

A breath of fresh air

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

With light comes an aura of pleasantness in which one is inspired to actually make use of the appliances and linger longer than to just make a meal. Whilst the before kitchen squashed all the appliances into one corner, this new space actually inspires an air of openness. 

With the fresh new color scheme and modern appliances, it is easy to see what a breath of fresh air feels like once all the outdated mess has been cleared.

A touch of nostalgia

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Whilst old apartments hold a certain charm, with floor boards that remind us of yesteryear and the color schemes that were considered fashionable in their time—it seems like this apartment has been waiting a very long time to be brought up to date. 

Sometimes a complete 'stripping down' of a room allows us to actually see what is missing, whilst offering a blank canvas for us to work on. 

Bright, fresh and simple

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

As you can see this room really didn't need much to bring it back to life. The old floorboards have been replaced by a shiny and chic platform which still feels familiar, and certainly not as shabby. 

The furniture echoes a 1970's charm whilst bringing in a very simple color scheme which just works with the rest of the room. 

A room yearning for a re-view

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

A drab palette riddled with the whispers of an era long-gone feels like an impossible transformation project. The choice of colour for the walls is not a mood-lifter and you immediately start to think about getting the old typewriter out to write to a long-lost love. 

The bedroom simply does not function as a bedroom; furniture is placed in odd spots throughout the room, causing clutter and chaos. The window does not go beyond being a square hole in the wall whilst the room screams for a make-over.

A delicate finish

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

It is amazing how far this bedroom has come from it's shadowy predecessor. Bright and airy with a window that is used to it's full advantage and functions as a centerpiece of the room, the mellow colors and the balanced positioning of objects spells a new kind of romanticism.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Balcony basics

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

A balcony is not a storage room, yet it can be tempting to use it as one. By doing so, we stand to lose what could potentially be one of the best rooms in the house. This balcony was used in such a way, until the design team had some very uplifting ideas for it's future.

Blinded by the light

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Wow! What a difference. Not only has the balcony become a place of comfort and ease, it has also let some much needed light into the apartment. The outdoor furnishings are simple and effective whilst the few potted plants on the window transform the space delightfully.

If you enjoyed  the masterful renovation of this home, you'll love: Before and after: from inhospitable to welcoming.

9 ways to beautify a small living room
Are you feeling inspired to give your home a face lift? Which of these before and after photos appeals to you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks