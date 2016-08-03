Whilst it's easy to appreciate the charms of an era long-gone, and to commend designers' for their choice of vivid color schemes and brave wallpaper decisions, we can all agree that some design decisions are best left in the past.
The following apartment has become a bit drab and dreary over the years; from the clutter in the kitchen to the color schemes in the rooms, this design team really had to roll up their sleeves for this one.
From an apartment that seemed to be used like a utility space, and functioned much like an 'old haunt' - to becoming a totally transformed space with plenty of charm, we can see that all it needed was a bit of love and care.
Let's take a look…
A kitchen is meant to be the heart of the home; a welcoming place where we enjoy the charms of nice company and the pleasures of food. This kitchen is far from fulfilling those needs and seems more like a kitchen that should be somewhere in the corner of a garage.
The mess and the clutter is unbearable, and what's worse, the windows have been partly blocked by the furniture, only half allowing natural light to come in. How can anyone be inspired to linger within these walls?
With light comes an aura of pleasantness in which one is inspired to actually make use of the appliances and linger longer than to just make a meal. Whilst the before kitchen squashed all the appliances into one corner, this new space actually inspires an air of openness.
With the fresh new color scheme and modern appliances, it is easy to see what a breath of fresh air feels like once all the outdated mess has been cleared.
Whilst old apartments hold a certain charm, with floor boards that remind us of yesteryear and the color schemes that were considered fashionable in their time—it seems like this apartment has been waiting a very long time to be brought up to date.
Sometimes a complete 'stripping down' of a room allows us to actually see what is missing, whilst offering a blank canvas for us to work on.
As you can see this room really didn't need much to bring it back to life. The old floorboards have been replaced by a shiny and chic platform which still feels familiar, and certainly not as shabby.
The furniture echoes a 1970's charm whilst bringing in a very simple color scheme which just works with the rest of the room.
A drab palette riddled with the whispers of an era long-gone feels like an impossible transformation project. The choice of colour for the walls is not a mood-lifter and you immediately start to think about getting the old typewriter out to write to a long-lost love.
The bedroom simply does not function as a bedroom; furniture is placed in odd spots throughout the room, causing clutter and chaos. The window does not go beyond being a square hole in the wall whilst the room screams for a make-over.
It is amazing how far this bedroom has come from it's shadowy predecessor. Bright and airy with a window that is used to it's full advantage and functions as a centerpiece of the room, the mellow colors and the balanced positioning of objects spells a new kind of romanticism.
A balcony is not a storage room, yet it can be tempting to use it as one. By doing so, we stand to lose what could potentially be one of the best rooms in the house. This balcony was used in such a way, until the design team had some very uplifting ideas for it's future.
Wow! What a difference. Not only has the balcony become a place of comfort and ease, it has also let some much needed light into the apartment. The outdoor furnishings are simple and effective whilst the few potted plants on the window transform the space delightfully.
