Whilst it's easy to appreciate the charms of an era long-gone, and to commend designers' for their choice of vivid color schemes and brave wallpaper decisions, we can all agree that some design decisions are best left in the past.

The following apartment has become a bit drab and dreary over the years; from the clutter in the kitchen to the color schemes in the rooms, this design team really had to roll up their sleeves for this one.

From an apartment that seemed to be used like a utility space, and functioned much like an 'old haunt' - to becoming a totally transformed space with plenty of charm, we can see that all it needed was a bit of love and care.

Let's take a look…