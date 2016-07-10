12 ideas for unique built-in bookshelves

Books are one of the simple yet joyful things in life. They allow us to escape from reality for hours on end, relax and unwind where ever we are and let's be honest, there's not much that smells better than the pages of a brand new book ready to be read!

Books are also wonderful decor elements too! They can add color, variety and a traditional touch to any home—as you long as you have the right bookshelves!

Today at homify, we are going to look at 12 unique ideas for built-in bookshelves, which will leave you itchy to put all of your favorite classics up on display.