Home Decoration: 11 ways tiles can transform your home

Tiles may seem like a simple material. They can be overlooked in favor of granite or marble. Yet, tiles can truly transform your home.

Not only are tiles the perfect materials for durability and sustainability, but there are so many variations out there that you can change the whole look and feel of a space by using them. Opt for patterns, solid and bold colors, neutral colors, big tiles, small tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles… there are so many options!

Today we are going to look at 11 ways that you can use tiles to transform your home.