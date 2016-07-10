Empty Shell to Cosy Home: A Charming Makeover Story from Japan

This Japanese home has been named “I Fall in Love”, owing to its romantic, homely and soothing makeover. Originally, it was just a dusty bare shell lacking in any form of decorative accents or furnishing. But the restoration and renovation experts at Happy Home Co. Limited in Kanagawa Prefecture saw the structure’s potential and turned it into a charming and practical home.

It is simply amazing how they have planned and integrated the different functional areas without encouraging clutter, given the scarcity of space. Ample use of wood and sudden pops of bright hues makes this residence a serene and inviting nest for young professionals or a small family. Let's take a look…