An Asymmetrical Home with a Countryside Heart

The Dutch school of design is one that focuses on quirky, asymmetrical lines with a hint of playfulness. Their structures usually combine stark renditions with the warm comforts of everyday life and simple yet tasteful furnishing. And the Schuurwoning is a home that is set to this very tune, as it impresses us with its sleek and sober build and countryside inspired interiors. The home has been designed by the architects at Bongers Architecten and lies in the quaint town of Oud Alblas in Holland. Surrounded by lush greenery, this villa stands out, thanks to its wood, glass and stone accents. So come and explore to learn more about it.
The façade of the home is a charming one that has been set to the beat of asymmetrical quirkiness. While the A line structure looks like a simple one, it suddenly shoots down to a line on one side, which gives it all a playful look and feel. Glass and grey tones render much character to the home.
The living room is all about large stone tiles for the floor and stone wall accents which punctuate the clear sheets of glass. The modern couch and the everyday simplicity of the space bring in a flavour of the contemporary rustic style of design, while the pale coffee table is a highly utilitarian touch.
The solid wooden dining table and its matching chairs bring a farmhouse vibe that looks fit and feels fit for family perfect meals. The floor to ceiling window featured in the living room extends to this corner of the home and extends upwards to usher in as much sunshine as possible. The dome-like pendant lights are a classic touch.
From this angle, the mezzanine floor is clearly visible. It juts out over the living room and offers a view of the proceedings downstairs. The raw wooden finished beams crisscross the landscape of this hall to create rustic touches. From here, one can make out the scale of the home even as you get to marvel at the cosy environs created by the designers. The white walls and the glass touches give the home a clean canvas on which an eclectic style thrives.
The kitchen is an open one that has beams and triangular arches of unique shapes on either side. The island houses the cooking stove and small black industrial looking lights hang over it, suspended by tight cables. Meanwhile, a colourful artwork makes its presence felt on the left hand side wall.
Modern sheets of glass and an old school brick chimney running right down the centre – that is the simplicity and stunning beauty with which the home’s rear portion has been designed. The greenery and paved paths add to the scenic glory of the abode’s setting.
This large and airy mansion is a magical structure in glass, wood, brick and stone, with oodles of comfort and rustic charm.