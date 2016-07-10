An Asymmetrical Home with a Countryside Heart

Modern sheets of glass and an old school brick chimney running right down the centre – that is the simplicity and stunning beauty with which the home’s rear portion has been designed. The greenery and paved paths add to the scenic glory of the abode’s setting.

This large and airy mansion is a magical structure in glass, wood, brick and stone, with oodles of comfort and rustic charm. And if you are looking for more ideas, here's another tour for you: Redefining Luxury in Berkshire, England.