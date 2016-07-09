A Chirpy Futuristic Home Shaded by Greenery

The region known as the North of Rhine in Germany is one that sees a quiet way of living peppered with a modern outlook. The peace and quiet here will make you reflect on your surroundings with a new found sense of heightened perspective.

Today we invite you to Mechernich in Germany, where the Eiffel Hills and the countryside of Cologne make this a peaceful retreat. Here, we have found a house named Living Tube, designed by the creative architects at Danke Architekten – a structure that pays homage to the greenery and modern vibe of the area. And it hides a unique secret too. Come take a tour to find out more about this residence.