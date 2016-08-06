8 brilliant white spaces that you will just love!

Do you think white is a boring and clinical colour reserved only for hospitals? Well, we beg to differ! White is an extremely versatile hue that can be used anywhere in the home when rendered with style and creativity. Whether it comes to walls, furniture or decor pieces, white can be made to work for everything.

This colour succeeds in creating a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere, and also gives the illusion of spaciousness when used for painting an entire room. Though the common perception about using white is that it might get dirty, the end result is worth it. Also, there is no reason why you shouldn't stick to only one particular shade of white for any space. Use variations like creamy, pearly, or eggshell white to add visual depth, layers and interest. So to inspire you, today's story features eight homes that have used the color white in eight amazing ways.