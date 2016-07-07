8 fabulous kitchen ideas that will stun you!

A kitchen deserves special attention in any home. Everything from whipping up a new batch of cupcakes or trying to popular family recipe, or experimenting with a new cocktail, takes place in a kitchen. So while designing and decorating, give your kitchen as much love and importance as you would to the rest of the house.

However, this area of your abode needs a different focus when it comes to design, because of distinct cooking and food storage requirements. Mix clever planning with dashes of fun, quirkiness, minimalism or any other style you prefer. We have compiled eight inspiring kitchen ideas here, which you'll want to spend all of your time in!