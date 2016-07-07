8 fabulous kitchen ideas that will stun you!

A kitchen deserves special attention in any home. Everything from whipping up a new batch of cupcakes or trying to popular family recipe, or experimenting with a new cocktail, takes place in a kitchen. So while designing and decorating, give your kitchen as much love and importance as you would to the rest of the house.
However, this area of your abode needs a different focus when it comes to design, because of distinct cooking and food storage requirements. Mix clever planning with dashes of fun, quirkiness, minimalism or any other style you prefer. We have compiled eight inspiring kitchen ideas here, which you'll want to spend all of your time in!
A minimalist kitchen with a slight twist can make it a one of a kind space. Especially, if you are planning an industrial style kitchen, make sure it is devoid of clutter. But whatever furniture is placed in there must be unique.
Check out how this old school French bakery counter adds a charming vibe to the kitchen above. The overhead lamps and the glass flower vase also go well with it.
Make your kitchen a little more fun and artistic! Instead of opting for traditional backsplash ideas such as tiles, go with vinyl. Get a vinyl backsplash with fun quotes or cheeky patterns, and put it up on your wall.
The best part about this is that, it is cheap and will fit right into your budget. Bring out the Master Chef in you with this unusual kitchen idea.
Often, the design of the kitchen area can be extremely unique and stylish, depending on your taste and the space available. In such a situation, go simple and minimal but fashionable. Use light shades such as white or gray for the walls and flooring to accentuate large windows in the area. Let the natural light do the talking.
Also, a neat, white countertop with wooden storage shelves will turn your kitchen into a masterpiece, as shown above. This gorgeous space was rendered by Tinnemans Keukens, kitchen planners from Ittervoort.
Never thought you could wallpaper your kitchen, did you? Well, you can! Quirky pictures, inspiring quotes or anything related to the culinary world can be used.
Use wallpaper to enhance your already existing kitchen furniture like cabinets or counters. Make sure to use this idea on walls that are away from the stove or sink, so that they do not get damaged by frequent splashes of water or oil.
What do unique bar stools and hanging brass lamps have in common? They will give your kitchen a unique sense of style.
Always remember that the kitchen should be a reflection of your personality and aspirations. So if a pink retro fridge is what you love, then that has a definite place in your kitchen.
A chalkboard wall is perfect for a family kitchen with lots of natural light. Menus, recipe, messages, ideas and drawings can all go on there.
Let the creativity of the entire household be on display to make your kitchen feel cozy and homely.
Give your kitchen a smart, functional and slightly bohemian makeover with a long wooden counter top, plenty of shelves and hooks, an eccentric collection of chairs, and a fun wooden swing in the middle.
It will keep the area clutter-free and smart. Introduce some interior landscaping with some potted plants for a fresh appeal, if possible.
If you are the kind of person who loves bright colours, we have an idea for you. Ceramic tiles in bright colours and patterns are perfect for replacing the boring old backsplash. It will jazz up your kitchen with minimal effort. Just make sure that the countertop and cabinets are of a lighter shade, to balance the colour scheme.
So are you all set now to give your old and drab kitchen a stunning revamp? Get started with our ideas or consult a kitchen planner for advanced guidance. Here's another ideabook that you might find inspiring - 6 great ideas for small patios.