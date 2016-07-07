A French Country Home With A Contemporary Heart

The country lifestyle hooked us once again as we ventured into Dax in the South of France for a gentle summer at a quaint country retreat. As we made our way around the area, we stumbled upon pretty homes encased in greenery.

Today, we would love you to come and join us as we take a tour of the Maisons de Ville, a towering vintage home that wears the look of years gone by, but boasts urban pleasures inside. Designed by the architects at Eurl Cyril Dulau Architecte, this one is a must see.