The Most Chic Home on the Block

Located in Lisbon, Portugal's capital, today's homify 360 is packed with modern and innovative design tips that you can implement in your home today!

Designed by architect professionals A Linha Da Vizinha, this is a home that is neither particularly large nor particularly grand. Yet with a few tricks and an eye for detail, these designers have managed to create one of the most stylish and spacious looking homes that could rival a home in a design magazine.

As Coco Chanel once said, Fashion fades, only style remains the same.

Today we will see how these brilliant experts have created a timeless style that is impressive yet functional.