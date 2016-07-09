The Most Chic Home on the Block

Located in Lisbon, Portugal's capital, today's homify 360 is packed with modern and innovative design tips that you can implement in your home today!
Designed by architect professionals A Linha Da Vizinha, this is a home that is neither particularly large nor particularly grand. Yet with a few tricks and an eye for detail, these designers have managed to create one of the most stylish and spacious looking homes that could rival a home in a design magazine.
As Coco Chanel once said,
Fashion fades, only style remains the same.
Today we will see how these brilliant experts have created a timeless style that is impressive yet functional.
If we dive right into this home, you can see just how modern and chic this home is.
The living space features white walls, homely wooden floors and large glass windows and doors along the entire right side of the room, which allows natural light to stream into the space.
The designers have gone for very neutral colors including a grey sofa, a wooden dining room table and chocolate brown chairs. This creates that very elegant and sophisticated ambiance that we described earlier.
The character and charm, as well as a touch of color, is introduced in the form of beautiful and carefully selected pieces of artwork. This gives personality to the space, showing that it's not simply a designer living room but a home for real people with real interests!
Don't you love how the cushions on the sofa add a touch of life to the living room?
The designers have achieved a very spacious looking home thanks to the open plan design and the way that the rooms flow into one another.
In this image, we can see how the kitchen flows into a little casual dining area. This is especially wonderful for a family home. It allows for the kids to do homework while mom and dad are in the kitchen or for the family to share an impromptu breakfast.
Can you see how open plan not only makes for a bigger living area but also for more interactive and social spaces?
If you do have to separate areas, however, but want to save space, have a look at this ideabook on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
The kitchen is very sleek with its white cupboards and cabinets and shiny silver appliances.
In the bedroom, we can see the designers have introduced some warmer colors including brown and beige. Your bedroom should feel like a cozy spot where you can escape from the rest of the world so warm colors are always a great option!
You'll notice that there isn't much in this space besides what is absolutely necessary. If you don't have too much space to work with, this is a great tip. Store any unnecessary items or furniture pieces neatly out of sight.
Another way to make a bedroom look slightly larger is to install a large mirror, like the designers have done here. The larger the mirror, the larger your room will seem! A mirror reflects a space back on itself, creating depth and space. You can utilize this element in any part of the house too.
Your bedroom should also reflect your personality so include a cushion that speaks to your personality or a piece of art that you love. Have a look at these ideas for your dream bedroom for inspiration.
With a kid's bedroom, you can afford to have a little bit more fun, which is exactly what the designers have done here.
They've introduced red and blue colors into the design, which creates a more playful ambiance. The red and blue also contrasts beautifully with the wooden floors and white walls.
The bedroom accessories and decorations fall in line with this theme and include big cushy red pillows, a little red elephant and other toys.
Tip: When it comes to a kid's room, keep the walls and furniture neutral. When your child gets a bit older, you will thus only have to replace a few items in the bedroom to update it rather than redoing the whole space!
In this bedroom, we can see how a corner of the room has been utilized for a home office.
Remember that when it comes to smaller homes, you really want to make the most of every nook and cranny so be sure to follow the lead from this home. Whether your child needs a desk space where they can do their homework or you need a space to work from home, get creative with where you position it.
In order to make the most of the space available to you, you can also install shelves above your desk so that you don't take up too much space storing books or files.
Have a look at these tips for perking up your home office.
If we peek inside the bathroom cum walk-in closet, we can see just how sleek and minimalist this home truly is.
The designers have made the most of the space available to them, choosing to utilize the length of one wall in the bathroom for very smart cupboards and railings to store clothes. On the other side, they've built in a mirror and basin. By making the most of each side of the wall, they've created a clear flow through the room, which makes it look that much bigger.
From this angle, we can also see how each room flows into the next, which makes for a very homely and interactive space.
Everything about this home is modern, sparkly and special. Check out another beautiful abode; the French country home with a contemporary heart!