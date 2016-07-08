A Cozy And Quirky Abode In Milan

It is no news that Milan is the global hub of fashion, design, art, culture, finance, high-end living and gorgeous architecture. This metropolitan city of Italy is home to both luxurious villas and quaint, homely residences.
Today we will explore an abode that is subtly earthy and rustic, yet armed with modern leanings. Rendered with creativity and thoughtfulness by Ghost Architects, this cozy home brings in different textures, practical ideas and unique aesthetic touches for an impact that is unforgettable.
A compact but welcoming space greets us, with a staircase leading to the mezzanine floor, and more functional spaces on the left.
The abundance of wood paired with the delicate beauty of white is hard to miss. A sleek mirror lends the illusion of extra spaciousness and spices up the hallway as well.
Old world charm has been coupled with an industrial chic aura in this friendly kitchen. A not so modern fridge offers a shiny contrast against the grey and partly brick finish wall.
The solid wooden counter is amply lighted by the rustic trio of pendant lights, while a weighing machine ensures that you follow the right proportions when cooking hearty meals.
Simple but practical cabinets and drawers line space below the sink and worktop to accommodate appliances and kitchen essentials.
A glossy chimney and powerful task lighting fitted below the wall shelf are contemporary touches which add modishness to the space. A tall and sleek mirror leans against the far end wall to create a fashion statement of sorts.
A plush red sofa with patterned cushions sits against the kitchen counter and marks the beginning of the living room area. Note the brick lined wall accent on its right, which lends a pastoral vibe to the space. The ceiling, which is actually the floor for the mezzanine, is a smart concoction of wood and glass.
The dining table is a large wooden affair, and sits adjacent to a tall column of open shelves which cater to storage needs. Quirky decor items, like the bird on the right and the giraffe figurine on the left, have added oodles of personality to this area.
The TV is mounted on a wall, which houses a couple of neat shelves and features chic lighting. The long console table under the television sports drawers for holding odds and ends, while the beautifully grained flooring complements the white and grey of the walls. A large window on the right lets in sufficient sunlight during the day, and livens up the space.
The small but intelligently designed and planned apartment is a joy to live in for sure. It enthrals with its soft and cozy vibe, comfy furnishing, practical organisational solutions, sudden pops of quirk, and lighting which makes you feel warm and secure.