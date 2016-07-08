A Cozy And Quirky Abode In Milan

It is no news that Milan is the global hub of fashion, design, art, culture, finance, high-end living and gorgeous architecture. This metropolitan city of Italy is home to both luxurious villas and quaint, homely residences.

Today we will explore an abode that is subtly earthy and rustic, yet armed with modern leanings. Rendered with creativity and thoughtfulness by Ghost Architects, this cozy home brings in different textures, practical ideas and unique aesthetic touches for an impact that is unforgettable.