Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Cozy And Quirky Abode In Milan

Justwords Justwords
Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
Loading admin actions …

It is no news that Milan is the global hub of fashion, design, art, culture, finance, high-end living and gorgeous architecture. This metropolitan city of Italy is home to both luxurious villas and quaint, homely residences. 

Today we will explore an abode that is subtly earthy and rustic, yet armed with modern leanings. Rendered with creativity and thoughtfulness by Ghost Architects, this cozy home brings in different textures, practical ideas and unique aesthetic touches for an impact that is unforgettable.

The first look

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

A compact but welcoming space greets us, with a staircase leading to the mezzanine floor, and more functional spaces on the left. 

The abundance of wood paired with the delicate beauty of white is hard to miss. A sleek mirror lends the illusion of extra spaciousness and spices up the hallway as well.

A charming kitchen

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

Old world charm has been coupled with an industrial chic aura in this friendly kitchen. A not so modern fridge offers a shiny contrast against the grey and partly brick finish wall. 

The solid wooden counter is amply lighted by the rustic trio of pendant lights, while a weighing machine ensures that you follow the right proportions when cooking hearty meals.

A closer look at modern details

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

Simple but practical cabinets and drawers line space below the sink and worktop to accommodate appliances and kitchen essentials. 

A glossy chimney and powerful task lighting fitted below the wall shelf are contemporary touches which add modishness to the space. A tall and sleek mirror leans against the far end wall to create a fashion statement of sorts.

Comfortable living and dining options

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

A plush red sofa with patterned cushions sits against the kitchen counter and marks the beginning of the living room area. Note the brick lined wall accent on its right, which lends a pastoral vibe to the space. The ceiling, which is actually the floor for the mezzanine, is a smart concoction of wood and glass. 

The dining table is a large wooden affair, and sits adjacent to a tall column of open shelves which cater to storage needs. Quirky decor items, like the bird on the right and the giraffe figurine on the left, have added oodles of personality to this area.

Nook for entertainment

Un restyling dal sapore inglese, ghostarchitects ghostarchitects House
ghostarchitects

ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects
ghostarchitects

The TV is mounted on a wall, which houses a couple of neat shelves and features chic lighting. The long console table under the television sports drawers for holding odds and ends, while the beautifully grained flooring complements the white and grey of the walls. A large window on the right lets in sufficient sunlight during the day, and livens up the space.

The small but intelligently designed and planned apartment is a joy to live in for sure. It enthrals with its soft and cozy vibe, comfy furnishing, practical organisational solutions, sudden pops of quirk, and lighting which makes you feel warm and secure. If you are looking for more ideas, here is another home tour you can check out - A contemporary ergonomic abode.

8 fabulous kitchen ideas that will stun you!
What did you like the most about this quirky home? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks