A Home That Is The Modern King Of Suburbia

If you've ever watched television shows like Desperate Housewives or the Stepford Wives, then you know what an ideal suburban home is meant to look like. Today at homify, we are going to see how Japanese architect professionals, Artect Design, have created the most beautiful and most functional suburban home that any family would be proud to live in.

With an eye for detail and a few careful design tricks, we will see just how smart and savvy these designers are.

Today you will also learn a few tricks of the trade when it comes to creating the perfect family home, which will leave the soccer moms green with envy…