A Home That Is The Modern King Of Suburbia

If you've ever watched television shows like Desperate Housewives or the Stepford Wives, then you know what an ideal suburban home is meant to look like. Today at homify, we are going to see how Japanese architect professionals, Artect Design, have created the most beautiful and most functional suburban home that any family would be proud to live in.
With an eye for detail and a few careful design tricks, we will see just how smart and savvy these designers are.
Today you will also learn a few tricks of the trade when it comes to creating the perfect family home, which will leave the soccer moms green with envy…
In the first image that we see of this home, from the outside, we can see how impressive yet subtle and sophisticated it is.
The home is large in size, made up of eclectic volumes and shapes. This isn't a standard house design, yet it is very modern and sleek.
The designers have gone for neutral colors including white, black and brown, which all work together in perfect harmony to create the ultimate modern family home from the outside.
It's important to remember that the outside of your home is the first impression that people will ever get so you want to make it count. Maintain the exterior facade of your home and invest in the garden so that your home looks warm, inviting and trendy.
A modern suburban home needs to feature plenty of spaces for the family and their different activities, including a garden, separate and private bedrooms and a television room. But one very important spot that we can't forget is the garage.
A garage is an incredibly functional feature when it comes to a family home, allowing you to store cars, skateboards, surfboards and bicycles neatly out of sight. You want it to be spacious and well-organized!
Tip: Opt for brick or cement flooring for your garage as these materials are very durable. You don't want to ruin your flooring if oil leaks or the wheels of your car make a mark.
If we step inside this home, into the living room, we can see how elegant the design is.
The designers have maintained the neutral colors that we saw on the outside of the home, creating a sleek space. We love how the wooden floors and furniture, beige sofa, black curtains and white walls all come together in perfect harmony—just like the outside of the home!
A minimalist space is great for a family as you don't end up with clutter and chaos. If you go for this design, there's no room for shoes to be left lying around, mugs on the coffee table or books strewn across the sofa. A minimalist design means that you only include the functional and necessary items in the home, with everything else neatly stored out of sight.
Natural light is a prominent feature of modern homes and in this living room, we can see how well it works. Not only does natural light create a warm, cozy and light space but it also means that you spend less money on electricity as you don't need to use artificial lights or heaters as often.
The way to achieve natural light is to install as many skylights, windows and doors as possible. You want as much sunlight as possible to filter into your home!
Tip: For privacy or to control the amount of light that flows into the home, opt for blinds or curtains. This way you can close them if the house is getting a bit too hot from the sun!
If we head outside during the evening, we can see how artificial lighting also plays a big role when it comes to home design.
The designers have used lights throughout the exterior of the home to enhance the entire facade. This is a great tip! Speak to experts about the most strategic spots to place outdoor lights so that they not only allow you to find your way around your house at night, but also put your home on display for the whole neighborhood to see.
In this image, we can also see what an important role lighting plays throughout the interior space. It provides the home with a soft glow, keeping it cozy and warm!
