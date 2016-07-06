8 lovely lighting ideas for different parts of your home!

At homify, we believe that lighting is a key element when it comes to interior and exterior decor and design. If used right, lighting can enhance a room and draw out the most beautiful features.

Today we are going to explore several different types of rooms in the house—from the bedroom to the swimming pool to the dining room to the kitchen—and we are going to see how top homify professionals have managed to use different types of lighting to their advantage. Hopefully you will pick up some tips when it comes to creating beautiful ambiance and romantic settings throughout your home with the strategic use of lighting.

Let's take a look!