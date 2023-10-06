Energy-Efficient Heating: How to Save on Heating Costs and Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Most people heat their entire house when they are home, even though they are going to spend their time in one or two rooms. If your home uses radiators, you should try turning off the radiators in the rooms you are not using. This will save quite a bit of energy. You can learn more here.

Experiment With Your Comfort Levels

If you are like most people, You think there is one perfect temperature for your home. Your thermostat is permanently set at 70° or 75°. Why not try to set the thermostat one or two degrees lower than normal? If you are uncomfortable, you can just turn it back. Chances are you will not notice the difference and you will save money.



