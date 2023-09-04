Small Changes That Will Completely Rejuvenate Your Kitchen

It can be quite difficult scrolling Facebook and Instagram, only to find a bunch of interior design pictures that give you “home envy”. In 2023, especially, it feels like everyone is rejuvenating their kitchen into something modern, sleek, and beautiful. At least, that’s what social media tells us, and why would social media lie?
But if you’re looking at your kitchen and sighing wistfully, you don’t have to feel so envious. Sure, you might not have the money at the moment for a full renovation, but you might not need one. If you’re tired of your kitchen and you want to spruce it up a little, this can be done with just a few simple changes.
Below, we’re going to look at five totally small changes that can completely rejuvenate your kitchen and put it alongside any of the sleek, modern kitchens that you see on social media:
The first thing you can do for your kitchen is change up your tabletop. Look at your tabletop at the moment and examine what’s on there. We’re willing to bet there’s a salt and pepper shaker, a few candles perhaps, and that’s it. But you can do better than that. Even something as simple as a silver honey dish, a few jars of interesting spices and herbs, or a couple baskets of fruit can do wonders to your table, and make your kitchen far more eclectic and adventurous.
Okay, so this might be a little more expensive than a few dishes and jars, but we promise you that it’s worth it! An island is a great way to completely reinvigorate your kitchen, without actually carrying out a full-on renovation. Sitting in the centre of the workspace, it gives you more space to cook, and also a central hub for people to gather. This is important when it comes to our next point…
The Coffee Bar
Over the last few years, the kitchen has overtaken the dining room as the heart of the house. A good way to celebrate this is with a makeshift coffee bar, with a couple of stools around the island where people can sit and chat during the day. It’s relatively simple – all you need is a coffee-making machine and a drawer of appliances – but very effective when it comes to changing the kitchen dynamic.
If you have done these three things, but you still feel like your kitchen hasn’t changed enough, then look into changing the lights. In any room of the house, lighting is the most important aspect, especially when it comes to how a space feels. If you look at including some hanging lantern lights, or small LED bulbs to hang around your island, then this could do wonders for your kitchen.
Show Off Your Appliances
Lastly, a great way to spruce up your kitchen – and also save on space – is to hang hooks around the walls where you can place your cutlery and appliances – knives, ladles, bottle openers, civs, to give a few examples. Shelves without cabinets are also great for displaying crockery that you would otherwise have kept hidden. Even small details like this can change the atmosphere of your kitchen and make it look even more special!