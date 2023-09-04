5 Best Natural Aromas For Your Kitchen – And How To Achieve Them

Have you ever stepped into someone’s home and immediately smelled them? We don’t mean to say they smell bad, but that they have a distinct smell that is unique to them and their household.
These kinds of aromas can give you a complete sense of a family and the way they live their life. In a way, they are more important than aesthetics. The right aroma can make you feel comfortable, welcomed, relaxed, happy, or basically anything that you want your guests and family to feel.
One of the most important places to get this aroma right is the kitchen. Over the years, the kitchen has overtaken the dining room and lounge as the beating heart of the house, with people using it not only to prepare food and eat but congregate and converse throughout the day.
But how do you find the right aroma for a room like this? If you want family and guests to really get a sense of the household when they walk through the door, what aroma should you choose and how exactly do you achieve it?
Below are 5 of the best natural aromas for your kitchen that can help you instil that personality and create a kitchen to remember:
First off, we think natural scents in the kitchen are the best way to go, as anything unnatural can be overpowering and create an unpleasant smell when mixed with cooking aromas.
With this in mind, bread can be one of the best natural aromas to instil in the kitchen. Whether it’s banana bread in the oven, or freshly baked challah sitting out on a challah board, this aroma can immediately give a sense of homeliness, warmth, and hospitality.
Herbs can also instil a wonderful aroma in the kitchen, the most aromatic of which include:
For a family, these herbs can invite a heightened sense of focus and relaxation, which is especially good for working households where you want to remain present after work, but relaxed at the same time!
Flowers are a good idea for any room, but they can be especially good in the kitchen. Not only does the smell of flowers encourage a feeling of happiness and positivity, but their colours can also light up a space and make it feel far more visually appealing.
This is true of the kitchen, too, as a number of modern kitchens can feel a little clinical and cold in their minimalism and neutral colour scheme.
Do you remember the smell that used to hit you when you walked into your grandmother's house at Christmas? Aromas would include cookie dough, ginger, hot chocolate, and cloves, but one of the most comforting was the smell of cinnamon.
You can achieve this smell in your own home by taking a few sticks of cinnamon and simmering them in a pot of water. Once the kitchen fills with the aroma, you can then take out the sticks, pat them dry and use them a few more times to keep the scent strong!
Citrus
Lastly, one of the most popular aromas for a kitchen is citrus fruit. According to recent reports, this aroma can increase the production of serotonin and increase stimulation, helping you to feel rejuvenated.
Once again, this can be achieved by slicing a handful of lemons and placing them into a pot of hot water. Once the smell is in the air, you can remove the fruit, dry it out, and then reinstall the scent whenever you want. What's more, the smell of citrus fruit is unlikely to clash with any other cooking smells, which means your kitchen will remain smelling great, no matter how much of a foodie you are!