The Unique Design Of A Modern And Lavish House

We are in beautiful Porto, one of the oldest cultural hubs of Europe and also, the second largest city in historical and now urban Portugal. The homes here are a mix of the old, the new, and the unique. The birth of unique design has happened in this country due to the cultural shift towards groundbreaking art and architecture.

Casa Em Francelos is no different, thanks to the mediation between unique designs and grandeur that was rendered by the creatively inspired architects at Abprojectos. The sprawling villa impresses with its subtle quirkiness, open and bright charm, and the lavish use of the best materials money can buy. Get ready to explore new horizons in home design with this striking property…