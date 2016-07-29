The amazing transformation of a compact home

We are in Daegu today, a beautiful and chic South Korean city dotted with smart urban architectures and pretty cherry trees. And here is situated an apartment which was once a cluttered and shabby nightmare. It completely lacked any form of organisation and desperately needed a ravishing makeover. This was successfully achieved by the architects at And Company. Today, the revamped abode is a blend of sophisticated colours, intriguing textures and cutting-edge organisation ideas which have redefined the pleasures of convenient urban living. Materials like wood, glass, brick and stone have come together for an impact that is truly memorable.