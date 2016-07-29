Your browser is out-of-date.

The amazing transformation of a compact home

Justwords Justwords
공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Living Room
We are in Daegu today, a beautiful and chic South Korean city dotted with smart urban architectures and pretty cherry trees. And here is situated an apartment which was once a cluttered and shabby nightmare. It completely lacked any form of organisation and desperately needed a ravishing makeover. This was successfully achieved by the architects at And Company. Today, the revamped abode is a blend of sophisticated colours, intriguing textures and cutting-edge organisation ideas which have redefined the pleasures of convenient urban living. Materials like wood, glass, brick and stone have come together for an impact that is truly memorable.

Before: a chaotic kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the sight of this messy room was less than heartwarming due to an inefficient layout and overwhelming clutter.

After: first things first

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
To begin with, the designers revamped the entryway with a glossy, mirrored, wall-mounted cabinet and a slim wooden bench. So storage needs are now met adequately, especially for things like shoes, umbrellas, raincoats and such. A mix of beige, white and grey hues helped attain an elegant look and finish.

After: the revamped entrance

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Now, the entryway is done up with a wooden Dutch door with a series of windows on top. And it goes amazingly well with the mellow interiors.

After: solid elements

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The designers have used solid elements like this door and thick glass windows to ensure that an open yet cosy ambience permeates.

After: stylish living

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Living Room
The living room now has a stylish purple couch that plays up the beige walls and the golden lights. A minimalistic coffee table, wall-mounted shelf, and a sensible TV unit make this bright space highly convenient.

After: Space-efficient details

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Living Room
The sliver of space behind the living room couch has now turned into a work station with a pale wooden plank mounted on to the wall as a desk. White bricks make it all look simple and idyllic, while the abstract artworks and vibrant chairs lend a dose of pizzazz.

After: practical bunk bed

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Kid's Room
This is the smallest bedroom of the house, yet clever use of the bunk bed concept has assured less wastage of floor space, and led to the creation of a room within a room! The space below the elevated bed houses a spacious seating arrangement and a well endowed bookshelf, while a simple but sturdy ladder leads to the cosy and secured bed upstairs.

After: storage-oriented space

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Kid's Room
The space below the bed has been designed with simple storage-friendly benches to guarantee a clutter-free zone for hours of play and study.

After: industrial touches

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Dining Room
The renovated kitchen is virtually unrecognisable, thanks to the wall that has been knocked down to accommodate a bench-style dining area with the counter running along one side. Recessed lighting and brick finishes lift the style quotient here, along with a sleek and sharp dining arrangement.

After: serious fun in the study

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Study Room and Home Office
The creative juices are bound to flow in this study, thanks to the whimsical-looking chairs and their comfortable contours as well as the accent wall and influx of abundant natural light.

After: clever storage

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Study Room and Home Office
In this study, storage has been taken care of with slim shelves on the wall and floor, while proportionate pieces are matched with each other.

After: alcove sleeping space

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Bedroom
The bedroom has been contained in a serene and cosy alcove, with comfort and soothing hues as the guiding principles.

After: chic bathroom

공간 활용도를 높인 모던인테리어 , 앤드컴퍼니 앤드컴퍼니 Modern Dressing Room
The bathroom has plenty of see-through storage at close quarters, as well as brilliant lighting and rustic touches for an earthy ambiance. The long mirror duly enhances the spaciousness of this area.

With both trendy and earthy elements coming together in this home, a happy and relaxed lifestyle can be naturally expected. Industrially-inspired touches can be felt sporadically, too. If you are still looking for more ideas, take this home tour: The House of Moriyama

A small home full of rustic charm
What do you think of this small home makeover?

