How to Transform Bay Window Seating with Beautiful Bespoke Cushions

The customized seat cushions can be made for indoor or outdoor seats or benches. The outdoor cushions are constructed differently from the indoor ones with water-repellant and water-resistant fabrics that allow water to bead on the surface and slide off it instead of soaking through the fabric. The bottoms of the outdoor seat cushions are upholstered with breathable mesh fabric to aid drainage and prevent moldy foam. Similarly, the designers switch the inner foams of the outdoor cushions with mildew-resistant, acoustic-performance Dacron outdoor foams and quick-drying Dacron wraps. While indoor window seat cushions have wooden structures, stainless-steel mechanisms replace wood in the outdoor ones to avoid rotting, fungus, or mold inside the cushion due to humidity.

The designers make handcrafted window sill padding in sizes to fit the customer’s needs. The pricing varies, depending on the size. The designers send a price quote once customers request the required size and measurement. Upon approval of the quote, they send a formal invoice, including the shipping quotation, for review.

Contact Lila & Lin to get custom window sill cushions for a bay window or any other area to elevate the style and comfort of your interiors.