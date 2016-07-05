Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 decor ideas that will make your house style sizzle

Justwords Justwords
Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Living Room Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Décor and style – that’s all we want to achieve in our houses and make it look extraordinary. But what is it that works, how to get the balance right, what are the elements that makes the style you covet, what are the pieces to this design puzzle? So here we are ready to help you get that right décor into your home. Because when you get those right pieces of home accessories, with the right furniture and the right color scheme and the right balance in style, magic happens and your home suddenly becomes a treat to behold. 

Here are a couple of room décor tips that we have borrowed from top-shot interior designers. These should be enough to get the town talking.

Shelf Life

Vivenda unifamiliar, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Modern Living Room
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

Consider adding a shelf to your living room. Built-in shelves save space, hold your books and other artifacts and lend the room a comfy feel. You can also purchase shelves separately and place them strategically in a room to have a dedicated space to showcase all your stuff.

Let the light in

Grecia . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Commercial spaces Hotels
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

Letting in natural light will make your room bright and happy. All you have to do is get rid of the clutter and open the windows. Decorating does not always entail adding more pieces to the room. Occasionally, all it means is a little reorganization and opening the latch on the window.

Play with the right palette

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Colors can make or break the decor of a room. Light colors will always create a relaxing atmosphere in a room. If you are fond of bright colors, combine one dark shade with lighter shades to brighten up the entire space. Furniture pieces should be picked carefully to match with walls to ensure a continuity of tones.

Curtain call

Projekt Stadtvilla, decorazioni decorazioni Modern Houses
decorazioni

decorazioni
decorazioni
decorazioni

Just like a room needs the right kind of furniture, a window needs the right kind of curtains. From color to fabric to the cut, everything matters. Even a pair of simple gray curtains can add character to a room. If the room has a light color scheme, go with transparent or light colored curtains.

Touch Of Nature

Mason Jars: de meest populaire glazen potten uit Amerika om o.a. uit te drinken en te eten!, Mason Jar Kitchen Mason Jar Kitchen Interior landscaping
Mason Jar Kitchen

Mason Jar Kitchen
Mason Jar Kitchen
Mason Jar Kitchen

You do not have to be a master gardener to bring a little greenery into your home. Easy to cultivate plants such as succulents are perfect to keep around the house. Small colorful pots will transform the energy in any room. Don’t be surprised if a guest picks one up to take home!

Mirror, Mirror On The Wall

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Dining roomTables
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

Never underestimate the power of a strategically placed mirror. A full-sized mirror covering an entire wall gives the illusion of more space. While decorating a small room, this might be a handy idea to keep in mind.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Colors And Lights

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Living Room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Light and vibrant colors are best for perking up the decor in any room. You can choose to leave the windows bare or get a beautiful lamp to illuminate parts of the room. Bright colored furniture or decor pieces serve as perfect contrasts to a room’s simple color scheme. The living room in this picture, designed by Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores, is a perfect example. 

Personal Touch

Pedaço de sol! - Decoração de sala de estar e jantar, White Glam White Glam Modern Living Room
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

A room that you decorate should have a connection to you and reflect your personality and style. Your favorite painting, a shelf of your favorite books, an artifact that holds meaning or a color scheme that mirrors your personality will leave your mark on the room.

Objects You Love

Copper Living rigby & mac Living room
rigby &amp; mac

Copper Living

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

There is no set method to decorate a room. It is upon you to pick what you love. Eclectic and modern, a transparent vase with white twigs, or a brass bowl are just two examples of unique decor pieces. The idea is to pay attention to the details and how everything comes together.

We hope you were inspired to come up with room decor that is unique, stylish and welcoming.

If you want to browse through more ideas for decorating your home, check out these 10 stunning bedrooms that will leave you inspired! 

6 great ideas for small patios
Which idea inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks