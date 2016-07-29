A small home full of rustic charm

We love how the odds and ends of everyday conveniences have been kept alive and thriving in this space. This makes it a family-oriented room with lots of scope for work, play and relaxation. A quirky lamp, reclining chairs with woven backs, tall windows lining the wall and pillars scattered here and there – the sheer comfort of this home is evident in these touches.

This dwelling emanates a comfortable feel with the use of vibrant and rustic elements like stone, wood, brick and even the tapestry and pieces of furniture.