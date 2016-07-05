The Quaint White House Of Charm And Comfort

Tucked away amidst the glorious mountains of the hilly island of Olesa De Montserrat in Buenos Aires, this unique wooden cabin designed by the home builders at House Habitat is a visual delight.

The scenic views around the property set the perfect backdrop for the pristine and inviting wooden home and its cosy, homely interiors. A mix of glass, wood, stone as well as the incorporation of intriguing textures and hues has made this refreshing residence an object of instant attraction. The designs and decor accents are utilitarian as well as extremely relaxing. Take a tour with us and find out more!