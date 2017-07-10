Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Wall Decor: 8 stone wall tricks that will give your home a modern twist

Justwords Justwords
Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
Loading admin actions …

Want some drama in your home décor? Add a stone element. Nothing looks dramatic and minimalist quite like a stony addition. The raw appeal of a stone wall lends a unique character and mood to any space. 

Slowly become a favourite among interior decorators, stone walls can be used to achieve an innovative and earthy look. The best part is this versatile material can be used in most of your rooms to give a different look to the area. Here are some interesting stone wall ideas that can offer a designer look to your home…

An accent wall

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

Believe it or not, the more natural elements you bring into your home, the better it is for your mind and body. Neutral colour stones blend well with the colour palettes and décor of most homes. 

Think of using a beautiful stone wall as an accent wall or as a divider to offer privacy to another dining area. Use large rough stones of different sizes to add to the minimalist look.  

Achieving the right symmetry

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

You can also use granite, river stone or marble rocks to create a wall of beauty. However, you must keep the shape and size in mind for the right symmetry. Expert architects can combine different sizes without leaving any gap between the rocks. 

The picture here shows an example of a stunning stone wall, put together by Kababie Architects, as part of a media room decor. Indirect Lighting creates a cozy atmosphere which fits the rustic style. 

A cool courtyard wall

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist conservatory
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

Stone tablets are best suited for outdoor décor. The irregular surface and the dynamic texture of this sort of wall is ideal for an outdoor garden or a courtyard. 

As shown in the picture, porous stones with corrosive quality add a rustic touch to the outdoor. These stones can also be used on the floors and fountains.

The industrial look

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern Dressing Room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

If you want a modern yet experimental look in your living room, use a corner for installing a wall of smooth dark flagstones. This will offer a rich industrial look that has a raw and a minimalistic appeal. 

Look at the fireplace right beneath the wall that adds an element of warmth and comfort—modern, yet timeless.

Supreme sophistication

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Eclectic style bedroom
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

River stones are expensive, beautiful, animatedly colored and extremely soft textured. If you are not a fan of large stone walls, try using the smaller river stones to create an ambience of harmony and calm. 

In this bedroom, multiple colors have been used to achieve a look that is peaceful and coordinated. 

Its all about elegance

Vivienda Brisas Cuernavaca, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Stones can break all architectural barriers with its elegance. Check out this smooth wall, built with delicate granite and polished stones, that offers a refined look to the patio.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The rustic crossover

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

Many designers use stone walls, shaped out of stones of different shapes and sizes, to add a beautiful rustic look to the ambiance. 

The wooden flooring and panels, along with a modern fireplace, blend in perfectly to add an effortless elegance to the rustic decor. 

Tightly-packed partition

Kamine, Chiemsee Öfen Chiemsee Öfen Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Chiemsee Öfen

Chiemsee Öfen
Chiemsee Öfen
Chiemsee Öfen

The raw look of a stony wall sometimes works perfectly to highlight a particular area of the house and turn it into a focal point. Look how artistically the stone-clad wall diverts attention to the fireplace in this living area. This wall enhances the warm and cosy feeling of a modern living space. 

If you are looking for more inspiration of home decor, here is another ideabook that should get you inspired - 9 colorful and energetic bathrooms.

12 super ideas for your summer garden
Which idea inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks