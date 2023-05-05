How to Achieve the Timeless Charm of the Mix and Match Décor Trend

Home décor trends change like the seasons, but one trend that never goes out of style is the timelessness of mix and match décor as it uses different patterns and textures to create a unique personalized look that reflects one’s personality and preferences. Besides helping reflect one’s style, mix and match décor also adds personality to a home. The style works well in any room and is an excellent option for designing a space from scratch or refreshing the look of an existing space.

The best part is that it can be incorporated into any room, from the living room to the bedroom. The key to successfully implementing the mix and match décor theme is to balance the different patterns and textures to create a cohesive and harmonious look.

The professionals at Lila & Lin, Hong Kong-based furniture and accessories designers who are experts at customization and sourcing handpicked home décor for their clients, share tips on achieving the perfect look in any space by mixing and matching textures and patterns.