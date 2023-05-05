How to Achieve the Timeless Charm of the Mix and Match Décor Trend

Home décor trends change like the seasons, but one trend that never goes out of style is the timelessness of mix and match décor as it uses different patterns and textures to create a unique personalized look that reflects one’s personality and preferences. Besides helping reflect one’s style, mix and match décor also adds personality to a home. The style works well in any room and is an excellent option for designing a space from scratch or refreshing the look of an existing space.
The best part is that it can be incorporated into any room, from the living room to the bedroom. The key to successfully implementing the mix and match décor theme is to balance the different patterns and textures to create a cohesive and harmonious look.
The professionals at Lila & Lin, Hong Kong-based furniture and accessories designers who are experts at customization and sourcing handpicked home décor for their clients, share tips on achieving the perfect look in any space by mixing and matching textures and patterns.
The first step is to decide on the color palette. A simple way to choose colors is to pick favorites. It could be bold and bright or soft and subtle, depending on one’s preference. The color palette is the foundation, based on which one can choose complementary patterns and textures.
It’s essential to choose patterns of different scales when mixing patterns. The best way to balance the mix and match style is to pair larger patterns with smaller ones. It also adds interest to the space. For example, a large floral pattern could be paired with a small geometric pattern or the other way around.
Another way to add interest and depth to the mix and match décor is to introduce varied textures. For example, a mix of smooth, rough, and textured fabrics, such as velvet, linen, and wool, creates an interesting visual.
Choosing a focal point in the room is essential when mixing patterns and textures. It could be an artwork, a statement rug, or a bold furniture piece. All the other elements in the room must be built around the focal point to create a cohesive look.
It’s not easy to achieve a cohesive visual when mixing and matching textures and patterns on the first attempt. The key to success is to experiment and have fun with it. Try different combinations of patterns and textures, switching things up until the perfect look falls into place.
Customizing furniture is an excellent way to create a unique visual. For example, the treehouse project featured in the above image had a wall with a 120-degree angle, making it challenging to find suitable furniture. The professionals at Lila & Lin customized furniture for the project to achieve a stunning mix and match theme.
Creating a cozy and inviting look on the sofa or bed is easy by mixing and matching different colors, patterns, and textures. One of the simplest ways to incorporate the mix and match trend into the home décor is through accessories such as cushions and throw pillows. Another idea for incorporating the mix and match trend is through eclectic artwork that adds visual interest.
Lila & Lin have experience and expertise in customization to create a unique look in a space. Besides custom sofas, the professionals also offer customers a selection of around 70,000 fabrics, making it easy to mix and match patterns and textures to create the perfect look. They offer online design consultation to customers in several countries worldwide.