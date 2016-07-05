The Stunning Renovation Story of a Charming Farmhouse

Old farmhouses offer a lot of potential if you are looking to design a quaint and fashionable home. The trick is to blend contemporary touches with a dose of rustic, to obtain a stunning result which is creative, unique and off the beaten track. Today we will take a look at the renovation of a dilapidated and ageing farmhouse, which was converted into a modish country residence without disturbing its original pastoral appeal.
Joep Van Os architects in Breda, Netherlands made this magical transformation possible, with the help of their innovation and experience. The home now reflects the laidback charm of the European countryside, along with updated design and decor accents that ensure both comfort and functionality. A monochromatic palette and lavish use of wood has done wonders for this revamped abode. Let's take a look inside…
As you can see, prior to the makeover, the farmhouse was almost like a pile of rubble, with a floor that was in a shocking state and walls that clearly expressed the ravages of time.
The wooden beams and pillars needed treatment and the roof looked ready to cave in any time. It was a disaster waiting to happen.
The brick walls stood testimony to the wear and tear caused by natural elements and the concrete walls were in a deplorable condition too. The windows were a little too small and needed enlarging to let the sunlight in more freely.
It was endearing to note how the architects took special care to preserve the wooden pillars and beams in the new house, which give it a rustic touch.
White walls, a revamped ceiling and large windows now make the interiors appear bright, spacious, and airy. A simple grey couch faces the television, while potted greens bring the beauty of nature indoors.
The smart kitchen island in charcoal grey complements the intelligently planned wall behind it, which houses the modern appliances and utilitarian shelves.
The wooden accents continue here too, and enhance the countryside feel. A trio of soft but bright pendant lamps offer artificial illumination after the sun goes down.
Overlooked by a preserved and refurbished exposed brick wall, the dining area looks extremely quaint and rustic. Chairs in a earthy hue accompany the long dining table which has been decked with a fresh floral arrangement.
An industrially inspired pendant lamp hangs over the dining table and adds to the stylish simplicity of the space.
Right behind the kitchen is the staircase which leads to the upper storey of the house. And it is a black and white wonder, with elegant lights illuminating each step soothingly.
What we love is the wall on the right of the stairway, which houses a large bookshelf and a couple of drawers at the base. If this is not an effective use of space, then we don’t know what is!
The attic of this residence was transformed into a brilliant and refreshing bathroom during the renovation. Different textures like wood, tiles, smooth concrete and stones have joined forces in this space—an exclusive yet attainable design scheme. The bathtub is positioned right below the skylight so that you can bathe under the sun. The curvy double sinks rest on a sleek wall-mounted storage unit, while soothing lights fill the expansive space with calm.
This beautiful makeover may have taken place in a farmhouse, but the design ideas can be employed in any home renovation project!