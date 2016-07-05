The Stunning Renovation Story of a Charming Farmhouse

Old farmhouses offer a lot of potential if you are looking to design a quaint and fashionable home. The trick is to blend contemporary touches with a dose of rustic, to obtain a stunning result which is creative, unique and off the beaten track. Today we will take a look at the renovation of a dilapidated and ageing farmhouse, which was converted into a modish country residence without disturbing its original pastoral appeal.

Joep Van Os architects in Breda, Netherlands made this magical transformation possible, with the help of their innovation and experience. The home now reflects the laidback charm of the European countryside, along with updated design and decor accents that ensure both comfort and functionality. A monochromatic palette and lavish use of wood has done wonders for this revamped abode. Let's take a look inside…