A modern-day fairytale home

Staying true to its farmhouse roots, the staircase of the home is a linear spiral of pale wooden planks that stand solidly in place. Artwork dots the landings which are amply illuminated by the natural light flooding through the glass windows.

This home is a stylish, comfy and subtly opulent urban farmhouse that presents an eclectic style with charming country-like details. Ensconced in nature, it offers sheer respite from urban noise and bustle. If you are still looking for more ideas, here’s another tour you're sure to enjoy: The House of Moriyama.