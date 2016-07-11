Stark Simplicity in a Modern Japanese Home

Here is a look at the home’s interiors from the courtyard, after the sun goes down. The soothing indoor lights encase the beige and white courtyard with their soft glow too. And you also get to admire the abode’s simple lines, angles and slopes from here.

The designers have created a unique warehouse-like appeal for this Japanese home on the outside, while the insides dazzle us with their straightforward lines, openness, and aesthetic use of wood, glass and concrete.