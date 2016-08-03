A Smart and Modern House with Stylish Touches

While admiring the different architectural designs in Argentina’s Rio Tercero, we chanced upon many well designed homes that dot the landscape of this riverside town. And today, we invite you to visit and soak in the stunning contemporary design of this linear and snazzy home set on sprawling grounds.

The Casa MJ has been rendered with urban perfection by Karlen + Clemente Arquitectos, a group of forward thinking architects. Naturally, this abode features simple but fashionable designs in wood, glass and concrete. Both comfort and the utility of different interior spaces have been given due importance to attain a result which is cheerful, welcoming and extremely livable. Come and take a tour to find out more…