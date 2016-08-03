A Smart and Modern House with Stylish Touches

While admiring the different architectural designs in Argentina’s Rio Tercero, we chanced upon many well designed homes that dot the landscape of this riverside town. And today, we invite you to visit and soak in the stunning contemporary design of this linear and snazzy home set on sprawling grounds.
The Casa MJ has been rendered with urban perfection by Karlen + Clemente Arquitectos, a group of forward thinking architects. Naturally, this abode features simple but fashionable designs in wood, glass and concrete. Both comfort and the utility of different interior spaces have been given due importance to attain a result which is cheerful, welcoming and extremely livable. Come and take a tour to find out more…
The façade of the home shows off its linear elegance from the word go. With precise symmetry and crisp lines, one gets hooked on to the play of minimum fuss and flourishes.
The framed porch is all about white and wood, with a splash of cool grey thrown in. Glass sheets visible from behind the patch of verdant green, line the entrance and main hall and promises welcoming shade from the burning sun.
Approaching the home is akin to taking a nature walk, albeit in a more structured manner with clean lines in place of curves. The wooden planks overhead and the stone pathway in its rugged grey hue will make you fall in love with the natural scheme of things.
The designers have taken care to line the corners with planters for succulents so that the structure does not seem harsh with its modern elements and contours.
With the staircase tucked away behind a wall of glass and one side opening out into the backyard, the living room has been designed as an open space that enjoys the boon of simplicity.
Artworks in shades of flaming orange add colour to the ambiance, while the recliners beckon you to sink in without a worry.
The corridor is a long pathway that leads you to the end where glass walls and openness await you. But the sides and ceiling are also designed in a way that lets sunlight seep in.
While the sides open into wide linear arches for entry into the various areas of the home, skylights line the ceiling for a fresh feel.
What we really liked about this bedroom is the fact that the designers have managed to use a play of various polishes and colours of wood with an exposed grain – be it on the wall holding the television or the flooring.
The rest of the space has been left neutral, so that the wood really shines through, rendering a solid comforting effect to the space.
The backyard entertains with green manicured lawns and a play area where children can enjoy themselves in the warm sunshine, while the grownups enjoy a coffee… or a cocktail!
This modern yet charming home brings aboard a strong natural vibe that blends in well with the linear qualities of its design. Check out another home tour for more inspiring ideas - The House that Dared to Dream.