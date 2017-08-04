Dream house: A traditional home with 8 surprises

Set in an opulent neighborhood with the backdrop of towering trees and open green expansions, this home is an urban stunner with dollops of magic countryside. It exudes the warm glow of wood, classiness of clear glazing and charmingly illuminated landscaping. Inside, the abode is a medley of various materials, textures, colors and exclusive design ideas.

Each room presents a dash of surprise and inspiration. Located in the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, this charming home offers a peaceful respite from the thriving night life and urban fun that the city offers its visitors. Come and explore Residence Pruner designed by the visionary architects at Studio Archdesign, and discover what the power of imagination can achieve.