A Brazilian family home oozing with glamour

Largesse has been a defining quality in design for decades now. Yet, this aspect of design has also evolved to make room for stylish minimalism. Gone are the days when scale equalled large quarters cramped with rich-looking pieces and elements. Rather, as you will soon find out, this home in the culturally rich city of Curitiba shows us just how much fun minimalism and understated elegance can ensure on an expansive canvas. The clever use of glass and mirrors has further enhanced the spaciousness of the interiors, while cool and sober shades mostly rule the roost. Join us on a tour of the Casa 55, designed by the architects at Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte to know more!
The façade of this home could have looked like a complex structure, yet the architects have ensured that all elements and lines are laid down at proper levels for a more balanced design. Down the centre, they have created the entryway of the home with a landscaped patch of green and stone steps leading up to it.
Rather than making do with a narrow corridor, the designers decided to make the most of the space available by installing a Zen garden under the staircase. With the mirrors and glass elements in the space, the long track now looks ready to take its style game to the next level.
The living room lies on one side of the main hall as you walk down the corridor. The sleek good looks are amplified by the leather couch with a wooden shelf behind it. The contours of the bench wrap around the black leather seats and create a cosy vibe with a sophisticated scheme. The far end has a tiled fireplace with a television and display niche on top. The breezy looking curtains add a light and airy look to the room.
The dining room lies right across the living room and is a more delicate space with the drops of crystal hanging low from the chandelier on top. A tinted glass tabletop and stately looking white chairs stand ready for a delectable meal, while the pristine marble floor shines magnificently. A wooden and tinted glass bar stands on one side.
The kitchen is done up with glossy black surfaces and a profusion of granite. Yet, the designers have decided to stick to a minimal look that is uncluttered as well, by using a simple beige floor. The touches of sunny yellow make this a whimsical and stylishly urban space.
As you ascend the stairs, your eye is drawn to the vertical wooden beams that deck the wall with their random lengths. The effect is soothing and unique, even as it makes a fashion statement which grounds the gleaming white and wooden scheme.
This home stuns with its glamorous little touches with a play of chic hues, plush textures, glassy goodness and sophisticated lighting. It duly focuses on spaciousness while keeping functionality in mind. Take another tour for more inspiration: A contemporary ergonomic abode.