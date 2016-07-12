A Brazilian family home oozing with glamour

As you ascend the stairs, your eye is drawn to the vertical wooden beams that deck the wall with their random lengths. The effect is soothing and unique, even as it makes a fashion statement which grounds the gleaming white and wooden scheme.

This home stuns with its glamorous little touches with a play of chic hues, plush textures, glassy goodness and sophisticated lighting. It duly focuses on spaciousness while keeping functionality in mind. Take another tour for more inspiration: A contemporary ergonomic abode.