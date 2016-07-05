Before and After: Old Home to Cover Star!

Sometimes when you go away for the weekend, perhaps to a more rustic country house that is a bit run down, it's charming and refreshing. You may find the outdated furniture, chipped tiles and out of fashion decor quaint, but you'd never want it for your own home.

In a case like this, the only possible solution is a careful renovation!

This is exactly what happened here with this 1930's house that was frozen in the past. Design professionals Beat Nievergelt GmbH Architekt intervened, giving this home a second chance at a modern and dazzling life.