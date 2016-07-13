A modern chalet with eclectic flair

A gentle breeze and soothing wooden retreat in the country – that’s the magic of owning a chalet-style home. The chalet style of design and architecture is one that brings about a charming, alpine feel all year round. It is reminiscent of a rural landscape dotted with holiday homes and happy faces… The urban chalet we will explore today, designed by Bongers Architecture, is one made with modern materials and the typical A-line structure that this school of design follows. Ready for a closer look? Read on to see more!
The backyard is set on green grounds and well manicured lawns, imparting an open look. This part of the home is set to the side with a patio leading you onto the grass. The outdoor seats have a solid feel, with the use of a sturdy woven material like rattan, which is also easy on the eye. The glass walls on the side of the home show off the pretty living room, while the pale wood of the wraparound porch makes for a slight Nordic touch.
The A of the slanting roof drops down to meet the clean lines of the main structure, while a long hall extends backwards. This is the simplicity with which the home has been built. Yet this simple abode has an urban edge thanks to the industrial quality metal slats used and the slate-hued shingles of the roof. This gives it a distinct modern, minimal feel.
The joy of urban living comes well and truly alive in the living room. Its clean and uncluttered design stands as the backdrop against which the designers have introduced dramatic pieces like the red leather couch. The grounding elements are the pre-war style fireplace and the grey drapes which also match the stone floor. The glass walls truly make a statement here and allow the entire scheme to breathe with an openness that characterises the space.
The dining room brings out the subtle qualities of this particular brand of urban quirkiness. While the linear lines remain with the help of the solid dining table and the moulded chairs, there is now a distinct leaning towards the playful with the muted rendition of otherwise vibrant shades on the chairs. The teardrop-shaped lamps in chrome add a hint of glamour, while the lofty beams and staircase give it all a solid, chalet appeal. Here, too, glass walls play a starring role.
This home has shown us how to efficiently balance myriad schools of design on a singular canvas—the chalet style of construction. The designers have brought in a playful feel even with the minimalistic modern design.
