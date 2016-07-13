A modern chalet with eclectic flair

The dining room brings out the subtle qualities of this particular brand of urban quirkiness. While the linear lines remain with the help of the solid dining table and the moulded chairs, there is now a distinct leaning towards the playful with the muted rendition of otherwise vibrant shades on the chairs. The teardrop-shaped lamps in chrome add a hint of glamour, while the lofty beams and staircase give it all a solid, chalet appeal. Here, too, glass walls play a starring role.

This home has shown us how to efficiently balance myriad schools of design on a singular canvas—the chalet style of construction. The designers have brought in a playful feel even with the minimalistic modern design.

