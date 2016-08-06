A roof transformed: anything is possible!

Many home owners want to improve and utilize their rooftops for spending time with friends and family, while hosting a casual get together.
The truth is that when it comes to enhancing your rooftop for these purposes, that are so many factors that are necessary to consider to make the place look much better than it does currently. You need to define the style, the design and the structure of the new terrace so that you can integrate new elements into this space.
Today we are going to see how expert professionals, Study Pecera, have renovated a rooftop, which was previously damaged and lifeless. The result is a spectacular space with a zen ambiance, which invites owners to rest in the comfort of their home, while enjoying some fresh air.
Let's find out how they achieved this roof terrace, which looks like it comes out of the pages of a magazine!
This was the original state of the roof terrace that we are going to see renewed, located above an apartment. The space is vacant and very neglected. We can tell by how worn down the flooring is, the old pots and the dying plants. The floor is also stained with paint and is dirty and cracked.
The railings are also very old, which could be a safety hazard.
We can see why the designers needed to renovate the entire structure from start to finish!
To give the space a better look and feel, it was necessary during the reconstruction process to clean the entire area, remove extra debris, remove the railings, re-install the pipes and and level the floor out.
The designers then got to work waterproofing the entire surface so that it would be perfect for construction.
Already we can see how much wider this space looks and how much potential it holds. The view is also impressive—something that needs to be taken full advantage of.
One of the most important aspects when it comes to working with a roof is safety. New metal railings needed to be installed to protect the area that faces the street.
Similarly, the floor area has been completely restored by the professionals.
We can also see that wooden railings are being installed, which will give the terrace a bit of an indoor feel as well as a bit of privacy. Remember one of the best ways to utilize this space is to host gatherings or personal events, so privacy is important!
Do you see how the new terrace looks—isn't it wonderful?
The great thing about decorating a roof terrace is that you can really be creative and develop a unique atmosphere.
In this project, the designers have installed beautiful glass windows and doors throughout this space, almost conservatory-like, which allows the residents to enjoy a delicious meal while enjoying the beautiful view in the background, no matter what time of year it is.
Wood and glass have blended together perfectly in this design, creating a space that is rustic and modern all at the same time.
One of the best ways to really make the most of a renovation is to use every corner of a new terrace.
You can see in this design how terrace chairs have been placed in this corner, allowing the residents to enjoy the sunshine and the breeze. While you may not have your own personal spa at home, this is definitely one of the most relaxing spots!
We also see here how decor items enhance the terrace, including the large, white empty vases. This color contrasts beautifully with the rest of the wooden decor.
When renovating a space, we need to really consider what we want to get out of it.
In this image, we can see how a beautiful Buddha statue has been integrated into the decor, along with flowers and plants. These elements contrast with one another as well as the stark white stones and the wooden structure.
This decor structure leads to endless possibilities in terms of the function of this space. You can sit and meditate here or do a yoga session while admiring the views.
This is a terrace that has become very versatile and original!