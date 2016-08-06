A roof transformed: anything is possible!

Many home owners want to improve and utilize their rooftops for spending time with friends and family, while hosting a casual get together.

The truth is that when it comes to enhancing your rooftop for these purposes, that are so many factors that are necessary to consider to make the place look much better than it does currently. You need to define the style, the design and the structure of the new terrace so that you can integrate new elements into this space.

Today we are going to see how expert professionals, Study Pecera, have renovated a rooftop, which was previously damaged and lifeless. The result is a spectacular space with a zen ambiance, which invites owners to rest in the comfort of their home, while enjoying some fresh air.

Let's find out how they achieved this roof terrace, which looks like it comes out of the pages of a magazine!