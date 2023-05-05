10 Benefits of the Ever-so-versatile French Daybed Modular Sofas

Most modern homes use sectional sofas because they save space and offer comfortable seating, whether for entertaining guests in the living room or lounging and watching television in the family room. While one can choose from several sectional sofa designs, this article focuses on the comfortable, practical, and beautiful French daybed-style modular sofas. The models featured here are from projects implemented by Lila & Lin, Hong Kong-based furniture & accessories designers, who specialize in custom handmade modular sofas with the French upholstery method. Besides adding a beautiful element to the home décor, these modular sofas have many practical benefits. Let’s understand how they benefit modern homes.
Unlike traditional sofas with sharp edges on their wooden frames, the French daybed modular sofas have soft, rounded edges, meaning they are safer for kids. They reduce the risk of kids getting hurt if they fall against or into sharp-edged wooden furniture. The low seating also makes the sofas more accessible to young kids.
The French daybed modular sofas are customized depending on the area in which they are placed. The handmade indoor modular sofas from Lila & Lin are constructed with a foam density of over 45kg/m3, and the outdoor sofas are constructed entirely differently from the indoor ones. They are covered with water-repellent and water-resistant outdoor fabrics, meaning water will bead on the surface and slide off the fabric. The bottoms of the outdoor sofas are upholstered with breathable mesh fabric to help water to drain and prevent the foam from growing moldy. Moreover, the inner foams indoor modular sofas are replaced with mildew-resistant, acoustical performance outdoor foams and quick-drying Dacron wraps. The original wood structures of the outdoor sofas are replaced with stainless steel mechanisms to eliminate rotting, fungus, or mold developing inside the foam due to humidity, making them perfect for patios and other outdoor spaces.
The handmade modular sofas have tight-weave upholstery, making them less prone to snagging and tearing – a bonus feature for households with pets.
The handmade sofas are comfortable and cozy, providing the ideal relaxing place. Kids will love relaxing, reading, and playing on the sofas. They are perfect for pets too.
The modules of the French daybeds can be arranged in several ways to suit the space or the seating requirement. The sections can be repositioned to create a traditional sofa, daybed, or any other unique arrangement to suit one’s style or requirements.
Since these daybeds are handmade, they can be customized according to shapes, sizes, and colors, depending on the requirement. They can also be made into irregular shapes to fit into a custom space.
The multi-density foam in the sofa cushions is covered with high-quality textiles that are soft to the touch. They feel comfortable and luxurious against the skin.
The sofa is built to last. The high-density foam and high-quality fabrics mounted on solid wood ensure it can withstand daily wear and tear.
The French daybed modular sofas are stylish and add personality to any room. The sofas are customizable in a wide range of colors and patterns, ensuring they complement the existing décor theme.
For those who value sustainability, modular sofas can be made with eco-friendly materials free from harmful chemicals.
Are you convinced about the merits of having these beautiful French daybed modular sofas at home? Whether the sofas are an addition to the existing living room seating or for setting up a cozy seating area in a new home, the designers will help pick the perfect colors and patterns and the most suitable arrangement to ensure the sofas enhance the style of your home. Consult Lila & Lin, mentioning your requirements and preferences to get these versatile French daybed sofas for your home.