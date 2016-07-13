The prefabricated home built in a flash

With an area of 100 square metres, the prefabricated house we are about to explore today is situated in the beautiful city of Coruna in Spain. The city is rich in history, yet exhibits a strong inclination towards modernism which can be felt once we tour the Cube House. The home builders at Casas Cube have created and assembled this abode with a stylish minimalism and precise measurements in just a matter of days!

As you might be aware, the components of prefabricated homes are built in factories and then put together on the specified site. They can be customised as per the owner’s wish and can be designed and decorated with ample style. The Cube House, too, is no different. It sports a simple, linear structure with oodles of openness, has scope for functionality and focuses on comfort. The colours and textures add to the beauty of the home too. So come, let's take a closer look…