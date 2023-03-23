4 Tips for Creating a Comfortable Work-from-Home Environment

The importance of ergonomics is often underrated. If your home office doesn’t support your physical body, you’re at risk for pain and injury along with discomfort.

An ergonomic workspace keeps you productive and focused because it makes you comfortable. Creating this type of setup requires more than just buying the first and cheapest ergonomic chair you find online. Not every chair will work for every person. It’s better to buy your office chair from a store in person so you can test it out first.

In addition to the right chair, you’ll want to consider how your feet hit the floor, the height of your desk where your keyboard is located, and the type of mouse you have. You might like having a gel wrist pad, a vertical mouse, and a full-sized keyboard that slants up toward you from the back. Other people prefer flat, condensed keyboards.

For your feet, if your legs tend to dangle, get something to put underneath your feet. A short foam roller makes an excellent under-the-desk footrest.

If you decide to get a standing desk, get one that can be lowered pneumatically or electrically to use with a chair. Both standing and sitting all day can be equally damaging to the body, so it’s wise to switch it up throughout the day. Don’t forget to get a standing mat to support your feet and knees.