4 Tips for Creating a Comfortable Work-from-Home Environment

If you’re lucky enough to work from home either full or part-time, you’ve probably noticed that it’s a bit challenging to get comfortable. You need to put in some effort to transform your home into a comfortable working space, whether you have a separate office or just use your kitchen table.
Although every space is different, there are a handful of ways to make any home a little more comfortable.
Mobile devices are convenient for working on the go, but they make you less efficient than when you use a desktop computer with a full-sized monitor. Small screens make it hard to read long text and it’s easy to miss and even misread emails. For a smooth experience, get yourself a solid setup, including a large display, a wireless keyboard, and a wireless mouse.
Although working from a desktop computer is better, you’ll still likely be using mobile apps. If this applies to your situation, be sure to sync your mobile apps with any desktop software you use.
Start with the obvious, like calendars and task management, but don’t forget the software you use for your main tasks. For instance, if you’re working with fleet management software from Cetaris, you’ll have access to desktop and mobile apps and you’ll want to verify your settings to make sure your data is synched.
Some people work from their kitchen table or the couch, but that’s not ideal. In fact, working that way can cause musculoskeletal injuries on top of stifling productivity. If you work at home, you need a real office space. This can be a dedicated room or a corner in your front room as long as it’s reserved for working.
You don’t need to make a fancy space; all you need is a desk, chair, and whatever office supplies you need to complete your tasks. It helps to have a printer, but you can always email your printing needs to an online service, like UPS, Walmart, or your local mail center.
Having a dedicated working space is essential in some industries. For example, if you routinely create podcasts or make videos, you’ll produce better content when you aren’t trying to work from an armchair or couch.
The importance of ergonomics is often underrated. If your home office doesn’t support your physical body, you’re at risk for pain and injury along with discomfort.
An ergonomic workspace keeps you productive and focused because it makes you comfortable. Creating this type of setup requires more than just buying the first and cheapest ergonomic chair you find online. Not every chair will work for every person. It’s better to buy your office chair from a store in person so you can test it out first.
In addition to the right chair, you’ll want to consider how your feet hit the floor, the height of your desk where your keyboard is located, and the type of mouse you have. You might like having a gel wrist pad, a vertical mouse, and a full-sized keyboard that slants up toward you from the back. Other people prefer flat, condensed keyboards.
For your feet, if your legs tend to dangle, get something to put underneath your feet. A short foam roller makes an excellent under-the-desk footrest.
If you decide to get a standing desk, get one that can be lowered pneumatically or electrically to use with a chair. Both standing and sitting all day can be equally damaging to the body, so it’s wise to switch it up throughout the day. Don’t forget to get a standing mat to support your feet and knees.
It might sound silly, but the temperature of your environment is important. According to data published by penny-wise.com, 22% of workers struggle to concentrate when their office is too hot and 11% struggle when it’s too cold. The ideal temperature is somewhere in the middle, but slightly on the cooler side and, of course, tailored to your preference.
Think about temperature when choosing your space. Will you stay warm and not get too cold? It’s better to have a somewhat cool space and wear a sweater than it is to be too hot and sweat.
Your job might be full of tasks and daily deadlines, but make your comfort a top priority. It’s the best way to be productive, feel good, and avoid injury.