Top 5 Reasons to Choose Luxury Vinyl Flooring

In the past few years, luxury vinyl flooring has become the go-to choice for residential and commercial projects. And for good reason. Not only is vinyl flooring easy to clean, requiring little more than a damp mop, but it is also fire resistant and incredibly durable.

Luxury vinyl can come in a variety of colors, sheens, and textures, giving you the opportunity to transform your space without denting your wallet.

Ready to learn more? Here are the top five reasons why luxury vinyl is a fantastic choice.