When to Save a Graphic in Vector File Format

Converting from PNG to SVG allows graphics to be scaled up or down as needed, which means they can be used for high-quality printing as well as across the web in various sizes, from small to large.

When the image they create becomes larger or smaller, they do not pixelate or become blurrier, instead, they stay sharp. They are also much easier to change compared to raster images since they are essentially a mathematical representation of the object being created.

When editing, little to no deterioration of quality will occur, unlike raster images. When it comes to saving a graphic in vector format, any time you are creating a logo or other important graphical design should be saved in vector format for the many advantages it provides.

These include scalability, resolution independence, and ease of editing. Not all graphics software supports vector graphics though, so it's important to make sure the software you are working with supports vectors before saving the graphics in this format.



