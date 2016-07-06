Before and After: From Mayhem to Modern Masterpiece

If we explore this home before it's dazzling renovation, we can see why the makeover was so important.

Old-fashioned wooden floors and old, wooden doors that look like they come from the sixties have created a space that feels musty and very off trend.

The space is also bare, which means that it is unloved and isn't being maintained properly. The walls look like they need a fresh coat of paint and the air conditioner in the corner looks like it is yellowing and could fall off of the wall soon.

The cherry on top, however, are the lights! Hanging from the ceiling, they are very old-fashioned and look like they belong in a museum. The spidery design does nothing to enhance this space.