Before and After: From Mayhem to Modern Masterpiece

Today at homify, we are going to visit Singapore!
Here we will come across a very impressive renovation, courtesy of professional architects Jia Studios LLP. We will witness a boring and drab home transform into a modern and sophisticated space right in front of our eyes.
If you like to witness the unattractive become aesthetically pleasing, then this is an ideabook that you cannot miss out on. With Singapore becoming more and more of a business hub, we are seeing incredible things happen in the architecture and design space. After all, it's in the country's best interests to have fabulous homes ready and waiting for internationals to stay in when they touch down! A happy home means a happy person and a happy person means more shopping, more eating out at restaurants and more enjoying the night life.
Let's take a look…
If we explore this home before it's dazzling renovation, we can see why the makeover was so important.
Old-fashioned wooden floors and old, wooden doors that look like they come from the sixties have created a space that feels musty and very off trend.
The space is also bare, which means that it is unloved and isn't being maintained properly. The walls look like they need a fresh coat of paint and the air conditioner in the corner looks like it is yellowing and could fall off of the wall soon.
The cherry on top, however, are the lights! Hanging from the ceiling, they are very old-fashioned and look like they belong in a museum. The spidery design does nothing to enhance this space.
Can you believe the transformation?
The designers have replaced the old floors with trendy, clean and modern tiles, while the walls have been completely renovated with chic white and black panels. This is a living room for the 21st Century.
The designers have stuck with the white and black theme, opting for a cushy and lavish looking white sofa, a black coffee table and a white desk area. Don't you love the plush black and white rug, which decorates the space?
You'll notice that the design is very minimalist and savvy. There is not an over abundance of decor pieces or personal items littering this space. This is thanks to smart storage, which keeps things like books, magazines and remote controls neatly out of sight.
If we look at the living room in the previous home, we can see there is no design strategy. There are items all over the place!
While the leather living room sofas are fairly attractive, they seem a bit lost in this space. The residents also haven't looked after this spot. There are fans, suitcases and toys all over the place, ensuring that this space is certainly not minimalist.
You'll also notice that this space isn't very light or bright. In fact, it almost looks like the family are living in a cave!
Wow!
The living room has been transformed into an extravagant and luxurious living space fit for royalty. The designers have replaced the old-fashioned floors with modern and sleek tiles and have included a plush rug for a bit of warmth and style.
The soft cream sofas contrast beautifully with the dark dining room table and chairs and the lavish bronze curtains.
You'll notice that like in the previous living room, this space features large cupboards and shelves to allow for items to be stored neatly away, creating a much tidier and more appealing looking space. Don't you love how some of the cupboards feature mirrors on the front of them, which gives the illusion of a much bigger living space?
The lighting has dramatically improved thanks to the gorgeous and stylish lights that drop down from the ceiling, which are both functional and a decor item.
Also have a look at these tips to create a really cozy living room.
The kitchen is stark white, contrasting dramatically with the silver appliances. How modern and trendy does this space look?
Thanks to the abundance of cupboards and drawers, the kitchen counters are bare. All condiments, cutlery and crockery are stored neatly out of sight. This allows the kitchen to become a blank canvas, where you can go and create a culinary masterpiece!
The kitchen island subtly separates the kitchen area from the rest of the home, while still allowing it to be an interactive space for the whole family. Kitchen islands are a must for any modern home. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
Our favorite part of the kitchen, however, are the modern and trendy lamps that drop down from the ceiling over the kitchen island—the perfect final touch!
The bathroom before the renovation was very plain and simple, with white tiles, a standard mirror and a granite counter top.
Your bathroom is meant to be a haven where you can relax in a bubble bath or a shower, perform your beauty rituals or do your make-up. It should be a space in the house where the most attention is given.
Wouldn't you feel depressed if you walked into this bathroom every morning?
Now this is what we are talking about!
The sink and cabinet have been replaced with modern materials, making it that much more interesting and stylish.
The lighting has also greatly improved, thanks to the soft little lights that have been installed under the mirror. You want to put your make-up on properly in the morning!
Remember that installing a large mirror in a small bathroom is a great tip—and not just for titivation purposes. It makes the bathroom seem that much bigger.
Want a bathroom this good? Have a look at these brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends for inspiration.