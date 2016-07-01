6 great ideas for small patios

A small patio does not meant that there are less decor possibilities. In fact, the square meter size has no impact on the beauty of a space.

You may find that a small patio can actually be much more charming and cozy than one that is made up of many square meters. And it's so much easier to decorate, trust us here at homify.

So today we are going to show you six wonderful ideas, which have the potential to make your small patio look like an oasis of peace and tranquility in your home.This space has the potential to become the most loved area in the home, where you can spend hours either alone or with family members or friends.

Give your patio the love and attention it deserves!