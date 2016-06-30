9 colorful and energetic bathrooms!

Currently the trend when it comes to decorating bathrooms is to go for very neutral colors and light tones, probably to create a feeling that the space is much larger than it really is. But the use of color in the bathroom can make it that much more different and unique, with more personality!

You can use both warm colors and cold colors, or perhaps bring them together to create a bathroom that feels clean, light and tranquil. You may want to use a very hot color, like orange, for a bathroom for a child, for example.

Yellow, however, is often used to illuminate small or windowless bathrooms. A cold color, like blue, can be used for the busy individual who needs to rest their mind. You can also be daring with purple or amber to get excellent results.

Also keep in mind that printed wallpaper with patterns or drawings can also be an excellent vehicle for colors in the bathroom.

Let's go and have a look at some colorful decor by top professionals and see how you can make a special change to this environment.