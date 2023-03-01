Sustainable, Resource-saving, Stylish: A Progressive New Building for the Tübingen Fire Brigade

Except for the floor slab and lift shaft, the building was constructed entirely of wood. Only FSC-certified timber from regional forestry in the Black Forest and Allgäu was used. The consistent use of natural materials continues in the interior, where all ceilings are made of untreated glulam. In contrast, the floors in the training and youth room areas are covered with oak parquet. The window frames are spruce and beech, while the wooden frame structure is made of glulam and beech. Only the floors on the ground floor, the walls, the floor slab, and the lift shaft are made of gypsum fiber boards or rubber and concrete.

The fact that so much wood was used affects the energy balance positively during construction; compared to a conventional concrete building, which would have produced around 85 tons of CO2, the new firehouse produced only six tons. Moreover, the wood used in the firehouse building also binds around 380 tons of CO2—a truly impressive energy balance. The building's technical systems are also state of the art in this respect: the firehouse is operated in a resource-saving, sustainable way with solar thermal energy and photovoltaic systems. It is heated with an energy-efficient wood pellet heating system with pellet storage and buffer storage. Thus, the administration wing almost meets the KfW 40 passive house standard.